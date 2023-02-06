Legislation to change the way state law defines alcoholic content in beverages for the purposes of retail sale in Tennessee could set the stage for the latest showdown between liquor wholesalers and grocers on Capitol Hill.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, is the primary sponsor of legislation that he says will address a “confusing” section of state law dealing with how specific alcoholic beverages are sold. That includes the distinction between malt-based beverages and spirits.
As filed, SB0304/HB0376 would revise “the manner for determining the percentage of alcohol in beer, high alcohol content beer, and other alcoholic beverages, from a weight measurement to a volume measurement, for purposes of regulating alcoholic beverages and beer in this state.”
He said the legislation will address a part of the code that is “confusing to consumers,” particularly those who are looking for more convenience when shopping for ready-to-drink cocktails.
The senator said the current law, which is based on alcohol by weight, limits consumers from purchasing many ready-to-drink cocktails in their local grocery stores where beer and wine can now be purchased. By law, spirits are only sold in liquor stores.
Lundberg said already-mixed bottled cocktails have been growing in popularity, particularly among younger consumers.
“We’ve seen the sales of pre-mixed cocktails increase since the pandemic,” the Sullivan County legislator said. “Let’s just clarify this for consumers.”
Convenience for consumers was one of the legislative arguments Lundberg made when he championed the passage of a new law in 2014 to allow grocery stores to sell wine. Before the change to the state’s alcohol codes, only package stores were allowed to sell wine in Tennessee.
Lundberg said he hopes his colleagues will “get on board” with his latest effort to reform the liquor laws. He noted that the change is “consumer friendly.”
The senator also said competition in alcohol sales has proven to be beneficial for both consumers and retailers. When he first introduced legislation to allow wine to be sold in grocery stores, Lundberg said he was told by “mom and pop package store owners that I was going to put them out of business.”
Lundberg said at that time there were 694 liquor stores operating in Tennessee.
“Today, we have more than 740 and the revenues from liquor sales continue to grow,” he said.