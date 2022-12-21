Payments can also be made by phone at 877-768-5048 for a fee. The property tax bill number and a credit or debit card are required for this method of payment.
Johnson City’s property tax rate in Washington County remains $1.73 for every $100 of assessed value.
Where To Pay County Taxes
Washington County Trustee Rick Storey said property owners can view and pay their 2022 tax bills by going online at washingtoncountytn.org and clicking on “Pay Property Taxes” under the drop down menu of the “How Do I …” icon located at the top right of the home page. County property taxes can be paid at the trustee’s offices at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough, and 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City. Those offices are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County taxes can also be paid at the following Bank of Tennessee branches:
• 501 E Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough;
• 1328 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City;
• 112 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City;
• 100 Med Tech Parkway, Johnson City;
• 402 Roy Martin Road, Gray.
Residents paying taxes at Bank of Tennessee locations must provide their tax notice to ensure it is properly processed. The bank will accept check or cash only.
Credit card payments will be accepted via tnpayments.com or by phone at 1-855-777-3468. When paying by credit card, a convenience fee of 2.65% plus $1 will apply. Also, e-check is acceptable on the website with a fee of 1.75% plus $1.
The county does not profit from any of these charges.
Washington County’s property tax rate this year remains unchanged at $2.15 for every $100 of assessed value.