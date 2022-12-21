Johnson City Hall

Property taxes can be paid at the Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building, which is located at 601 East Market St.

Johnson City property owners have until Dec. 31 to pay their municipal taxes. Penalty and interest charges will begin to accrue on Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, Washington County property owners have until Feb. 28 to settle their county tax bills without penalty charges.

