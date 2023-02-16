Washington County taxpayers can pay their tax bills at secure collection boxes, like this one at the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough, and in front of the trustee's office, 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City.
Washington County property owners have until Feb. 28 to pay their 2022 tax bills.
Payments made after that deadline will be subject to a 1.5% interest fee at the beginning of each month the bill is unpaid. Tax payments made by mail must be postmarked on Feb. 28 or before to avoid an interest penalty.
Residents applying for state tax relief must also have their paperwork submitted to the Washington County Trustee’s Office by March 31.
Trustee Rick Storey said his office has collected a little more than 69% of $78 million in county property taxes billed in November. Storey said February has historically been his busiest month for tax collections, with many payments coming in just days before the deadline.
“We are on track to meet last year’s collection rate,” Storey said, noting his office collected 98.861% of the tax bills for 2021.
Where To Pay Taxes
Washington County property taxes can be paid at the trustee’s offices at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough and at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City.
Those offices are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
County taxes can also be submitted at secure collection boxes located outside the Jonesborough courthouse and the trustee’s office in Johnson City.
Paying Online
Property owners can view and pay their 2022 tax bills by going online at washingtoncountytn.org and clicking on “Pay Property Taxes” under the drop down menu of the “How Do I …” icon located at the top right of the home screen.
Credit card payments will be accepted via tnpayments.com or by phone at 1-855-777-3468. When paying by credit card, a convenience fee of 2.65% plus $1 will apply.
Also, e-check is acceptable on the website with a fee of 1.75% plus $1. The county does not profit from any of these charges.
Partial Tax Payments
The trustee’s office now allows county taxpayers to make partial payments on their tax bills — paying in monthly increments instead of one lump sum — up to the penalty deadline. The county also allows monthly pre-payments on the next year’s property taxes.
Partial payments on now past-due 2021 property taxes can be paid until March 31. An interest penalty of 1.5% is added at the first of the month to all overdue taxes.
Storey said any remaining balance on 2021 property taxes will be transferred to the Clerk and Master’s Office for collection on April 1.