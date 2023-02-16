Dropoff box

Washington County taxpayers can pay their tax bills at secure collection boxes, like this one at the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough, and in front of the trustee's office, 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Washington County property owners have until Feb. 28 to pay their 2022 tax bills.

Payments made after that deadline will be subject to a 1.5% interest fee at the beginning of each month the bill is unpaid. Tax payments made by mail must be postmarked on Feb. 28 or before to avoid an interest penalty.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

