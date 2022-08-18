The program announced Thursday by homebuilder D.R. Horton will serve as a front door for people untrained in the building trades to either obtain employment upon completion of the certificated programs offered through Sync Space or advance to additional training.
D.R. Horton’s East Tennessee division has announced regional partnerships with Sync Space and other organizations to create a workforce program for construction trade skills, professional development, small business support and to inspire students in trades and technology.
Northeast Tennessee has become one of the fastest growing residential markets for the nation’s top homebuilder. By the end of 2021, D.R. Horton had closed on more than 250 homes in the region and anticipates another 500 closings over the next 12 months. The economic impact of this investment has resulted in more than $300 million in East Tennessee in 2022, according to the company, with plans to increase its investment to an estimated $500 million in 2023.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth and embracement from the region,” said Barak Saltzman, vice president of City Operations at D.R. Horton. “D.R. Horton is committed to being community partners in the cities where we invest, and we want to be part of the growing culture of innovation and job growth around construction trades and workforce development.”
The resulting program will emulate successful programs seen in other states, where the homebuilder will lead efforts in assisting the growing demand for a strong workforce, as well as providing opportunities for new and re-entering workers to learn new trade skills. Additionally, professional development opportunities, including areas such as financial literacy, small business support and social and environmental responsibility practices, will be included for participants.
“We’re very excited to partner with the nation’s No. 1 homebuilder in D.R. Horton and our regional innovation and workforce partners to highlight the opportunities for small business and skilled craftsmen through this program,” said Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space. “Our region continues to grow at an exponential rate, and great partnerships such as this help us grow the skills needed in our workforce.”
The program will serve as an introduction and front door for people untrained in the building trades to either obtain employment upon completion of the certificated programs offered through Sync Space or advance to additional training offered by programs at Northeast State Community College, Tennessee Small Business Development Center, Tennessee College of Applied Technology and other industry partners. Programming is available for high school and college students, as well as those looking to transition and grow within their career.
The program is scheduled to launch in late summer and will be held at Northeast State Com-munity College. A full itinerary of the program and additional partners to be announced in the coming months.