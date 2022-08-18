D.R. Horton and Sync Space

The program announced Thursday by homebuilder D.R. Horton will serve as a front door for people untrained in the building trades to either obtain employment upon completion of the certificated programs offered through Sync Space or advance to additional training.

D.R. Horton’s East Tennessee division has announced regional partnerships with Sync Space and other organizations to create a workforce program for construction trade skills, professional development, small business support and to inspire students in trades and technology.

Northeast Tennessee has become one of the fastest growing residential markets for the nation’s top homebuilder. By the end of 2021, D.R. Horton had closed on more than 250 homes in the region and anticipates another 500 closings over the next 12 months. The economic impact of this investment has resulted in more than $300 million in East Tennessee in 2022, according to the company, with plans to increase its investment to an estimated $500 million in 2023.

