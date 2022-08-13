Crown Laboratories held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning to mark the beginning of the company’s recently announced expansion project.
The company announced on July 12 that it would be adding 60,000 square feet to its manufacturing complex in Johnson City. The facility is currently home to leading dermatological brands such as PanOxyl acne wash, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, and Sarna anti-itch lotion, according to a press release.
This expansion comes as the manufacturer has been operating at full capacity for some time, according to a press release. The company has grown dramatically since beginning operations in 2021, and now requires more space.
“We walked into this 200,000- square-foot facility with four employees, and now we’ve got over 300 employees here,” said Crown President and CEO Jeff Bedard. “We produced a few 100,000 units the first year. This year we’ll do 24 million.”
Crown Laboratories was also listed in the 2021 INC 5,000 fastest growing companies for the ninth year in a row. They ranked 2,035 with 217% growth.
Joe Grandy, mayor of Washington County, and Bedard both spoke on the company’s growth and impact in the community during the ceremony. Bedard also thanked several people and the community for their continued support.
Several people then picked up shovels and threw small piles of dirt to officially signal the beginning of the expansion. The $7.5 million project is expected to be online in early Q2, 2023.
