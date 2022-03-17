With repair work at the earthen embankment wrapping up, conditions are inching their way back to normal at Boone Dam.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has recently finished constructing a flood wall at the top of the dam and has replaced the 10 feet of earthen embankment it removed to create a wider platform for heavy equipment.
“Crest restoration and site restoration is ongoing,” the agency said. “This is the final phase of construction at the dam. Some minor work, not affecting public use of the site, will continue into the summer.”
In late 2014, the TVA discovered a sinkhole at the base of Boone Dam’s earthen embankment and muddy water seeping from the river bank below the structure, which were signs of internal erosion.
The agency lowered the water level at Boone Lake to between 1,350 and 1,355 feet and launched a multi-year repair effort in 2015, which it expects to finish this summer.
Workers filled voids in the earthen dam by pouring grout into the bedrock and constructed berms on either side of the structure. The centerpiece of the repair is an underground cutoff wall composed of hundreds of overlapping concrete cylinders, which is designed to stop seepage in the earthen embankment.
TVA completed that wall last January and has measured the effectiveness of the repairs by adjusting the lake’s water levels.
Instruments installed around the site have been measuring the integrity of repairs, and Chris Saucier, technical director of the Boone Dam repair project, said in December that collected data has indicated the cutoff wall is performing as expected.
Boone Lake’s water level has since returned to a normal seasonal pattern. In December, Boone reached its normal “winter pool” of 1,362 feet. The waterline began to rise again in February and should return to its standard summer pool of 1,382 feet by May 1.
Additionally, TVA said it will be removing a temporary protective measure called a filter berm at the base of the concrete dam in spring or early summer this year, which could cause some water discoloration.
“This is expected to be most visible around the time it is removed,” the agency said. “However, we anticipate anglers may periodically see ongoing muddy discharge from the bank for many years. With the cutoff wall in place, this does not pose a threat to the safety of the dam.”
Crews are also preparing Unit 1 at the hydro facility to return to service in summer 2022. The unit has been out of commission since the project began.
It’s one of three units used to generate electricity at Boone Dam. After the TVA discovered seepage at the base of the unit in late 2014, the unit was shut down for the duration of the project. The temporary filter berm prevented the agency from operating the unit because it blocked the channel downstream.
The agency will have another briefing with local media in late spring before reopening to the public. Although some minor work will continue, officials expect the project site will return to public use by this summer.
For more information about the repair project, visit www.tva.com/Newsroom/Boone-Dam-Project.