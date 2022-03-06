The newly formed Appalachian Producers Cooperative is seeking $2 million from Washington County to help create a regional meat processing center in Telford.
Proponents say the locally controlled facility, which will likely be located adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E, will meet a crucial need for local producers of beef, pork and lamb who now face wait times of 12 to 18 months at regional processing facilities or who are being forced to ship their livestock to the Midwest for finishing and processing.
Washington County commissioners, however, say they recognize the need for the facility, but want to learn more about the cooperative’s plans before committing tax dollars to the project.
“I understand the need and hope it is successful, but I want to make sure this is truly a once-in-a-generation investment,” Commissioner Kenneth Huffine said Thursday.
Officials with the Appalachian Resource, Conservation and Development Council, which is serving as a managing partner of the cooperative, told members of the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee last week the group hopes to use the county’s allocation to the project to secure an additional $1.5 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Lexy Close, the beginning farmer services coordinator for the council, said the cooperative is facing an April 11 deadline for submitting the grant application. Close said the meat processing facility, which is expected to create 21 jobs, will be managed and used by the farmers who make up the cooperative.
As such, she said the facility will cut out the middle entities that tend to drive up the cost of food. Close said plans call for the regional facility to offer between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of fresh, locally produced beef or pork for retail and wholesale customers per week.
“Currently, four companies own 85% of the meat processing the United States,” Close told commissioners last week.
Since the proposed local funds to establish the meat processing center would likely come from the county’s $25.5 million share of the American Recovery Plan Act, the CIA committee asked that the request be heard by the county’s ARPA Committee later this month.
“We want to hear more details there on ... the management of the processing center and the finishing operation,” Huffine said.