Motorists traveling on Tennessee Highway 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line should be aware of road construction work that will briefly halt traffic on Wednesday.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the highway will be closed temporarily in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations.
This closure is expected to last approximately one hour as crews clear the roadway of debris. A wide load detour is currently in place and motorists will be directed to that alternate route as needed.
This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.