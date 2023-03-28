Solar farm

The 24,375 solar panels at the Martin Solar farm are capable of generating 9 megawatts of power. The new solar lab will feature 800 fixed solar panels, which brings a third type of solar power generation in BrightRidge’s energy portfolio. 

 By Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

BrightRidge and its partners officially broke ground Tuesday on a solar generating and learning laboratory near the utility’s headquarters at 2600 Boones Creek Road.

Officials with BrightRidge, Silicon Ranch, LightWave Solar and the Tennessee Valley Authority participated in a ceremony marking the start of construction of a generating facility aimed at promoting better public awareness of solar energy and to serve as an on-site classroom for area students to learn more about photovoltaic power generation.

