BrightRidge and its partners officially broke ground Tuesday on a solar generating and learning laboratory near the utility’s headquarters at 2600 Boones Creek Road.
Officials with BrightRidge, Silicon Ranch, LightWave Solar and the Tennessee Valley Authority participated in a ceremony marking the start of construction of a generating facility aimed at promoting better public awareness of solar energy and to serve as an on-site classroom for area students to learn more about photovoltaic power generation.
The solar lab site will produce almost 500,000 kWh annually that will go into the local electric grid and will be enough to offset 100% of the energy usage at BrightRidge’s administrative offices on Boones Creek Road.
The system will feature 800 fixed solar panels, which brings a third type of solar power generation in BrightRidge’s energy portfolio. BrightRidge has previously partnered with Nashville-Based Silicon Ranch to operate two energy-producing solar facilities in Washington County.
The first was the 5-megawatt Telford Solar Farm, which opened in 2019. The 9-megawatt Martin Solar Farm began operation in early 2022.
Engineers say the Telford Solar Farm has tracking panels and the Martin Solar Farm has bi-directional tracking panels. The new solar lab will offer fixed panels so that students can compare and contrast the three types of panels on the BrightRidge system.
Online resources and solar energy data will be also available for any school system to access in BrightRidge’s service area.
BrightRidge said in a news release on Tuesday it will be working with Silicon Ranch and LightWave Solar on a layout for the solar panels that offers a “golden row" that will face Boones Creek Road. This configuration will allow motorists to be able to identify the solar lab.
All other rows of solar panels will face the other direction in order to meet production needs.
BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said the public utility continues to lead the way under TVA’s Generation Flexibility Program “by putting solar power on the grid, increasing our distribution system resilience, localizing power production and providing the diversified power mix expected by today’s businesses.”
Dykes also said in a statement released Tuesday while the solar lab “is a small-scale demonstration project, it will offset a significant portion of our internal electricity usage and serve as a front door welcoming the community to learn about distributed generation and how we put green power to work.”