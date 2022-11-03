The Washington County Industrial, Commercial and Agricultural Committee has given a thumbs down to a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.

The committee voted Thursday to recommend that county commissioners reject that agreement and proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. The commission is expected to vote on the bitcoin settlement when it meets on Nov. 28.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

