Opponents to bitcoin mining in Washington County attended the county's Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee meeting on Thursday. The committee voted to recommend to the County Commission that it reject a final draft of a settlement agreement in litigation against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.
Joy Ayars told members of county's Industrial, Commercial and Agricultural Committee that more than 2,000 signatures have been collected on a petition in opposition to bitcoin mining in Washington County.
Opponents to bitcoin mining in Washington County attended the county's Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee meeting on Thursday. The committee voted to recommend to the County Commission that it reject a final draft of a settlement agreement in litigation against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.
Joy Ayars told members of county's Industrial, Commercial and Agricultural Committee that more than 2,000 signatures have been collected on a petition in opposition to bitcoin mining in Washington County.
The Washington County Industrial, Commercial and Agricultural Committee has given a thumbs down to a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.
The committee voted Thursday to recommend that county commissioners reject that agreement and proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. The commission is expected to vote on the bitcoin settlement when it meets on Nov. 28.
Commissioner Richard Tucker made the motion to reject the final version of a draft settlement that commissioners had agreed to in June. Tucker, who was elected to represent the Limestone district in August, said there are a number of things in the proposed settlement “that don’t make sense to me.”
He told his colleagues he would prefer to see the issue proceed in Chancery Court.
“It’s time to put this in the past,” said Tucker, who noted he didn’t want to see bitcoin mining allowed anywhere in Washington County.
“They (Red Dog) aren’t bringing in any jobs,” he said. “What benefit is this to the industrial park?”
The committee voted to approve Tucker’s motion by a voice vote with four “ayes” and one member abstaining. Afterward, a group opposing bitcoin mining stood and applauded the vote.
Earlier in the meeting, Jonesborough resident Joy Ayars told the committee: “We the people don’t want bitcoin mining here.”
She said more than 2,000 signatures of Washington County residents have been collected on a petition objecting to bitcoin mining. She said the proposed final settlement would simply “bring a nuisance from Limestone to Telford.”
The draft agreement calls for Red Dog to cease its operations at its current Bailey Bridge Road blockchain data operation by Dec. 31, 2024, and relocate to a 7-acre tract that the company would purchase in the Washington County Industrial Park.
Ayars said the noise from a bitcoin mine in the industrial park would have a negative impact on students with autism attending nearby Grandview Elementary School.
She also told committee members the owners of Bright Zoo have repeatedly said they would move their operation away from Telford if a bitcoin mine comes to the industrial park.
Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, who abstained from voting on the motion, said he would like to hear from representatives of BrightRidge and Red Dog when the issue comes to a vote before the commission later this month.
“We don’t have enough information,” Huffine said of the final draft of the agreement. “There are a lot of holes and gaps.”
Commissioner David Tomita agreed but added, “We may never get all the information we need.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Lewis Wexler told his colleagues that proceeding with the lawsuit doesn’t guarantee there will be a quick end to the bitcoin dispute.
“Charging off to a court battle doesn’t mean we will win,” Wexler said.