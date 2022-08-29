A group of residents opposed to allowing bitcoin mining in Washington County held a demonstration before the County Commission meeting on Monday. While there was no item dealing with the issue on the agenda, commissioners heard from four residents who spoke in opposition to a mediated settlement that would allow a bitcoin mine to move its operation to the Washington County Industrial Park.
Washington County commissioners voted Monday to allocate $1.9 million from the county’s share of its “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement to help fund a regional inpatient drug treatment center for state inmates in Roan Mountain.
Commissioners also heard from residents in the Telford area, who voiced their opposition to a proposed legal settlement of a pending zoning lawsuit that could see a Bitcoin mine moving from its current operation in Limestone to the Washington County Industrial Park.
Tony Bright, the owner of the nearby Brights Zoo, told the board he does not see his family business “staying open at its current location” if Red Dog Technologies LLC is allowed to move to the industrial park. Bright said he is concerned about the harmful impact the Bitcoin mining could have on the welfare of the 700 animals in his zoo.
Funds For Drug Treatment
Commissioners decided a portion of Washington County’s money from the “Baby Doe” lawsuit should go the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center, which is an intensive 12- to 18-month program that will involve 185 beds at the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County.
More than $10.4 million has been raised for the project by 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer Rice. The new facility will serve a nine-county region stretching from Mountain City to Morristown.
The judges say the inpatient program is modeled on their current drug-free Recovery Court structure and will rely on Families Free to provide intensive counseling and treatment services.
State To Award A Grant
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, and other lawmakers from the region have convinced the Tennessee Department of Correction to lease the Roan Mountain annex to the recovery center for $1 a year. Local legislators have also worked with Gov. Bill Lee to secure a five-year grant from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for the recovery center project.
Organizers hope to have the contracts signed to begin work on the Roan Mountain treatment center in October, with the facility opening at least 45 beds by March 2023.
Washington County commissioners also voted Monday to designate the remaining $2.3 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” lawsuit settlement go to other drug treatment plans. They include:
• $1.2 million for Johnson City Recovery Center;
• $250,000 for expansion of Recovery Drug Court programs;
• $240,000 for Outreach Program expansion;
• $100,000 for Recovery Resources Living Program;
• $10,000 to Washington County Emergency Communications District; and
• $500,000 for Bristol Lifestyle Recovery Program.
Residents Have Their Say
In other business, Commission Chairman Greg Matherly agreed to allow a group of residents opposed to Bitcoin mining speak to commissioners on Monday despite the issue not being on the board’s monthly agenda.
Several commissioners said they preferred to wait for more concrete details on the framework for a legal settlement to the Bitcoin zoning matter after they make their way through the commission’s committee process before hearing from the public.
County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson said negotiations were still underway with Red Dog and BrightRidge regarding Red Dog’s possible move to the industrial park and noted the County Commission has communicated its intentions of considering those details in the course of the commission’s regular committee process.
As such, she said October will likely be the earliest the issue could come back before the full commission for a “memorializing vote.”
Even so, the board heard from residents who said they do not want to see any bitcoin mining allowed in Washington County.
“I am appealing to your decency and common sense,” said Joy Ayers, a Jonesborough resident. “Can you imagine living a mile from a Bitcoin mine?”