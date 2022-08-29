Washington County commissioners voted Monday to allocate $1.9 million from the county’s share of its “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement to help fund a regional inpatient drug treatment center for state inmates in Roan Mountain.

Commissioners also heard from residents in the Telford area, who voiced their opposition to a proposed legal settlement of a pending zoning lawsuit that could see a Bitcoin mine moving from its current operation in Limestone to the Washington County Industrial Park.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you