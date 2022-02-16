KINGSPORT — A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Eastman Chemical Co. following a steam line rupture on Jan. 31.
A Knoxville-based law firm, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, filed the lawsuit on Monday. The filing, according to documents from Sullivan County Circuit Court, includes claims for public and private nuisance, trespass, negligence and strict liability for “ultrahazardous” activity.
“This is not the first instance like this committed by Eastman,” said Greg Coleman, Milberg’s senior partner, in a press release. “Our attorneys are already working with the Kingsport community and surrounding communities to protect their legal rights. These innocent victims deserve justice. With this lawsuit we hope to help them clean up their neighborhoods and force Eastman to clean up its act.”
Eastman offered the following comment in response to the lawsuit filing:
“We cannot comment on pending legal matters at this time,” company officials said in an emailed statement. “We do, however, remain committed to working with our community through this situation to the best extent possible.”
Nearby neighborhoods saw debris on cars and in yards after the steam line failure at the plant. Eastman officials said initial testing of the debris showered over the community showed that at least some of the material damaged in the event contained asbestos. According to Eastman, five people also suffered minor injuries.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is Sharon Weatherly, a Kingsport resident who owns a home near Eastman. The filing says Weatherly and her neighbors were exposed to contaminants from the rupture that are dangerous and pose “significant risks to human health.”
The lawsuit claims some residents in the community have reported “negative health effects, including headaches, nausea and skin rashes.” The document also says Weatherly experienced nausea and what she described as a “sensation as if her ‘stomach was on fire.’ ”
The suit also claims Eastman did not “explain what had occurred or warn residents of the significant risks associated with the debris.”
Notification of the steam line rupture did not go out to the community through the city’s reverse 911 notification system on Jan. 31. Eastman Director of Corporate Commun-ications Betty Payne said during a press conference that day that the notifications were not sent because there was “no threat to the community.”
The lawsuit filing can be viewed as part of the online article at www.timesnews.net.
