Citigroup, one of Washington County’s largest employers, is spending about $11 million to renovate a building at 4721 Lake Bridge Drive in Boones Creek for a new call center.
The investment will facilitate the relocation of Citi’s existing operations in Gray to a part of Johnson City primed for growth.
According to a building permit, Citigroup plans to renovate a single-story building at 4721 Lake Bridge Drive for a call center and business office. The permit states the work will have an estimated value of $11,350,000.
Construction will involve adding an entry vestibule in the building’s main lobby, according to the permit. The property’s parking lot and site lighting will be patched and repaired.
The company bought the building on Lake Bridge Drive in November for $6 million, according to county property records.
Citi spokesperson Kerri King told the Press by email that Citi has announced plans to move its current site in Gray to a new building in Boones Creek. The new location will continue to serve as a banking operations facility.
The company’s existing location in Gray, King said, was built in the 1970s and was converted to a call center in 1985.
Citi’s relocation, she said, will not impact its existing call center operations and “is part of ongoing efforts to optimize Citi’s footprint.”
Asked if this decision points to a larger industry trend, King said Citi “saw an opportunity to optimize and modernize our facility in a way that better meets our current business needs, while sustaining our presence and community commitment to the Tri-City (sic) area.”
The company does not have a specific timeline to share for the project, King said.
“The new facility will be custom built to include state-of-the art designs, the latest technology and amenities that support Citi’s future of work strategy and our talented and committed teams in Gray,” she said.
Citi declined to provide further comment.