The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, will host a Multi-Generational Workshop Wednesday with renowned author and speaker Jessica Stollings-Holder.
The workshop begins at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City.
The workshop will touch on the changing workplace and the generational shift that is occurring within the workplace. Stollings-Holder will empower attendees with insights to understand and engage the needs of all generations and to partner with young professionals.
“By 2030, our community and workplace – and the people who lead within in – will look very different. As we face the implications of the massive generational shift that’s taking place, the time to prepare for next is now,” said Stollings-Holder.
The event will feature a young professional panel with local influencers, entrepreneurs and next generation leaders, as well as a closing event with an opportunity for all generation to connect and learn from each other.
“We are excited to have Jessica come and lead our community in this workshop,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler. “She is a renowned speaker with an impressive background in communications and leadership, and we want to learn from her insight into how all generations in the workplace can engage and strive towards their goals.”