Chamber President Bob Cantler, left, and Gabe Gounaris, the chamber’s director of membership and business development, make a presentation to Washington County’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee on a program to give technical assistance to small businesses.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

The Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County Chamber of Commerce is launching a program to provide technical assistance to small businesses and to entrepreneurs who are looking to start one.

Bob Cantler, the chamber’s president and CEO, told members of Washington County’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee last week he hopes the County Commission will agree to partner with his organization in the endeavor. Cantler is asking the county for a one-time contribution of $200,000 to help establish the financial foundation for the business development program.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

