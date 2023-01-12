The Chamber of Commerce, serving Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, introduced a new slate of board members Thursday at its 108th Annual Meeting.
The chamber also held a transfer of leadership and inducted a new member into the Chamber Hall of Fame.
2022 Board of Directors Chair Dr. McKenzie Highsmith (ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy) passed the gavel to 2023 Chair Scott Ledford.
Ledford is the chief pperating officer at Christian Medical & Dental Associates and comes from a background of human resources and business administration. Ledford’s theme for his term is “Engage, Encourage and Elevate.”
“It’s an honor to serve as the 2023 board chair of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, particularly at a time when we’re experiencing so much forward progress in our region,” Ledford said. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to work with our talented chamber staff, board members and volunteers to help further the mission of this great organization over the next 12 months.”
The executive committee will seat Ledford, Keddrain Bowen (Fanatics 101) as chair-elect, Kim Hall (CITI) as secretary/treasurer, William Bible (Bank of Tennessee), David Nelson (FoundersForge) and Highsmith as immediate past chair. Additionally, Jeff Dykes (BrightRidge) will chair the Chamber Foundation board.
Before adjourning the meeting, chamber officials inducted Mark Kinser, retired at General Shale, into the Chamber Hall of Fame. Kinser served as the Foundation chair from 2020 to 2022 but has been affiliated with the chamber since 2008. During his term, Kinser led the capital campaign that funded the chamber’s move to the Model Mill. Additionally, Kinser played a pivotal role in creating the Bob Owens Community Leadership Fund, establishing the Young Professional Development program and expanding the chamber’s leadership and education opportunities.
“We have been fortunate to have an incredible team of leaders within our organization,” Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler said. “McKenzie, Scott, Mark and all our board and council members have worked tirelessly to better our business community and make Johnson City a desirable place to live. We’re excited for this new year and this new leadership, and we are ready to see what 2023 has to offer.”