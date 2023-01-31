Johnson City Chamber

The Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce has moved to its new space in the Model Mill.

 By David Floyd Press Staff Writer dfloyd@johnsoncitypress.com

The Washington County/Johnson City/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce recently elected new leaders for its four councils.

The Chamber’s Workforce Development, Governmental Relations, Young Professional Development and Membership/Business Development Councils have gained new members and new chairs.

