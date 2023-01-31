The Washington County/Johnson City/Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce recently elected new leaders for its four councils.
The Chamber’s Workforce Development, Governmental Relations, Young Professional Development and Membership/Business Development Councils have gained new members and new chairs.
“It is a dynamic time for us and for our community,” said Chamber President/CEO Bob Cantler. “We are experiencing growth and development, and the Chamber wants to provide programming and resources that will compliment that growth and development. We are ready to hit the ground running with our new council members and we’re excited about these new leaders.”
The Workforce Development Council will be led by Director of ETSU’S Career Services, Jenny Lockmiller. Lockmiller has worked in numerous educational and operations roles in her career and will bring a keen mind and unique perspective to this role.
The council is involved in several activities relating to the promotion and enhancement of education and workforce growth. Workforce Development focuses on the Chamber’s educational programs: 3D Youth Leadership, Adult Leadership, Lunch & Learns and CARE (Career Advancement Readiness Education).
“I am so honored and excited to be a part of the Chamber of Commerce,” said Lockmiller. “My first job in Johnson City was with the Chamber, as the staff liaison for education/workforce initiatives, and it is very gratifying to have come full circle to serve as a board member and chair of the Workforce Committee. I look forward to working with our area employers and educators to collaborate and innovate as we prepare job seekers for current and future jobs.”
Continuing at the helm of the Governmental Relations Council will be Ballad Health’s Vice President of Community and Governmental Relations, John Goetz. Goetz brings over a decade of governmental advocation experience to the council. Governmental Relations educates the community, through programming and legislative meetings, about The Chamber’s views regarding political issues affecting business through local and state legislation and Congressional action.
Sam Lancaster, Marketing Director of United Way of East TN Highlands, will chair the Young Professional Advisory Council (YPAC). Lancaster served on the council in 2022 and was instrumental in helping the Young Professionals program get off the ground. This council, made up of 21 to 40-year-olds, provides opportunities for networking, leadership and community service for the younger professionals of the community’s workforce.
The Membership/Business Development Council will be led by David Nelson, Director of FoundersForge. Nelson has an extensive background in leadership and entrepreneurship, as well as having served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors since 2018.
Membership/Business Development assists in the recruitment and retention of members, as well as coordination of social activities for the membership. Additionally, the council provides tools, training, programs and resources to help foster small businesses to grow, develop and succeed.
“When I think of the many talented and intelligent leaders in our community, I think of these council leaders,” said Cantler. “They bring invaluable experience and incredible mindsets to the table, and I am looking forward to working with them and watching them succeed in furthering the Chamber’s mission.”
For more information about the Chamber’s councils and programming, visit the Programs page at www.johnsoncitytnchamber.com