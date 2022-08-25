CenturyLink will be changing its name to Brightspeed in early October.
That’s when the newly-named company will be taking over CenturyLink’s telephone and internet operations in Tennessee and 19 other states.
Local CenturyLink customers were notified of the change by an email on Wednesday.
“We don’t want you to be surprised by a new company name and logo that you’ll start seeing on your bill on or after October 3, 2022, and in your inbox next week,” the message said. “Though your bill will look different, your existing products, services, rates, terms and conditions of service will be the same.”
The name change comes after Lumen Technologies sold its CenturyLink telecommunications operations to Apollo Global Management Inc. in August 2021. The $7.5 billion transaction saw the investment group acquire Lumen’s consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets.
CenturyLink currently provides landline telephone and digital subscriber line or DSL internet services in Northeast Tennessee, as well as to customers in Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.
The new name for CenturyLink has not gone unnoticed by one of its competitors in the local internet market. Jeff Dykes, CEO of BrightRidge, said in statement Wednesday that he believes CenturyLink’s rebranding could lead to confusion among some of its customers.
“BrightRidge is aware of the pending launch of a BrightRidge Broadband competitor spun-off from CenturyLink and we strongly believe the CenturyLink rebranding infringes on our trademark and will confuse customers,” Dykes said. “BrightRidge welcomes competition in the marketplace as this has proven to lower costs for our customers, but we must take steps to protect the BrightRidge brand name.”
He also notes there is “no comparison between the BrightRidge product and CenturyLink,” adding that from what BrightRidge has seen from CenturyLink filings, the new company “does not intend to offer services that match even our slower products, while the rebranding obscures the true identify of market participants creating confusion in the marketplace.”
Brightspeed officials have assured its customers the new name will not cause any interruptions to their current CenturyLink services.
The company said the transfer will not require any changes to a customer’s modem/router or other equipment and telephone customers will keep their current phone numbers.
“We are working with Brightspeed to make sure this transition is as smooth as possible for you,” the company says on a Q&A section of its website at www.centurylink.com/brightspeed.
Brightspeed is asking customers to add brightspeed@notifications.brightspeed.com to their approved senders lists to keep its emails from going to their spam or junk folders.