Milligan adds two to Board of Trustees
Milligan University announced two new appointments to the university’s Board of Trustees on Nov. 8.
Bill Loran, vice president and co-founder of CrossStone Insurance, and LeAnne Blackmore, conference speaker and author, were approved on Oct. 28 at the board’s biannual meeting and will join the board in January 2023, according to a press release.
“I am delighted that these two influential members of the community will be joining the Board of Trustees,” Milligan President Bill Greer said. “Both have longstanding connections with the university and will bring important skill sets to our board.”
In addition, the board also voted to recognize Bill Greene and James Frasure as trustee emeriti. Greene, of Elizabethton, is the chair of BancTenn Corporation and is an esteemed banker and philanthropist, according to the release. He served on the university’s Board of Trustees for 25 years. Frasure, who served 20 years, is a retired physician from Bloomington, Indiana.
Bill Loran
Loran, a 1997 Milligan alumnus, co-founded CrossStone Insurance in 2009, providing home, automobile, life and business insurance plans, as well as Medicare, to residents in three states. He previously worked in finance and investment banking and managed investments and operations for a private practice, per the release.
Loran and his wife, Brianna, live in Johnson City with their two daughters. He attends and actively serves at Poplar Ridge Christian Church.
LeAnne Blackmore
Blackmore is the author of several books, including Bible studies, devotionals and a children’s book. She has also worked in sales and accounting, in addition to speaking at conferences.
Blackmore is a member at First Christian Church in Johnson City, where she serves as a Sunday school teacher, women’s ministry leader, small group leader and a welcome team member. She serves on the board for Brazil River of Life Ministries, and she and her husband, Ron, currently work with the Christian Medical and Dental Association’s Medical Education International program, according to the release.
Both she and her husband are 1988 graduates of Milligan. They have two grown children and a 2-year-old granddaughter. Their daughter and son-in-law also are Milligan alumni.
The Board of Trustees is composed of 29 active members whose combined experience, dedication and vision provides leadership and guidance to shape Milligan’s goals, policies and fiscal management, the release said.
The board is a self-perpetuating board with members serving five-year terms. Alumni currently comprise approximately 76% of the board membership. The president is a nonvoting, ex officio member of the board, which meets twice a year and has five standing committees.
HMG’s Meade recognized by federation
Holston Medical Group’s Alan Meade was honored as the 20th recipient of the Richard McDougall Long-Term Service Award at this year’s Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy annual meeting.
The Richard McDougall Long-Term Service Award, named after the FSBPT’s first treasurer, was established in 2002 to recognize individuals who have made a lasting, significant and distinguished contribution to the FSBPT for over a decade, according to a press release. These recipients are chosen based on their countless volunteer time, talents, and service to the mission of the organization.
Meade’s nomination comes after years of industry leadership across Tennessee and Virginia, stemming from his passion to better patients’ lives on a local and national scale. He joined HMG in 1995 when the independent, physician-owned medical group acquired his private practice and has been instrumental to expanding access to HMG’s physical therapy services in four locations, the release said.
In parallel to his work at HMG, he has been an integral part of the FSBPT all his career, receiving the Outstanding Service Award in 2015, according to the release. Meade also oversaw the creation and implementation of the Foreign Credentialing Commission on Physical Therapy as a national agency during this time.
Based on his regulatory expertise, he has been depended on as an FCCPT board member for over 20 years, helping place officers in their respective roles, and was appointed secretary treasurer four years ago. The FCCPT is now one of the two agencies that serves the U.S. Immigration Office to ensure foreign-educated physical therapists who would like to practice in the U.S. are credentialed accordingly.
“I was blown away when I got the phone call from FSBPT’s president that I had been named this year’s award recipient by a unanimous board vote,” Meade said. “Dedicating my time to organizations like the FSBPT and FCCPT to help guide other PTs and ultimately expand access for patients has always been an easy decision. Having known and witnessed Dr. McDougall’s impact on the industry firsthand, I am truly honored to follow in his footsteps.”
Johnson City Toyota earns award
Johnson City Toyota announced that it was recently presented with the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
TMNA annually presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards for customer satisfaction, according to a press release.
The award pays homage to Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.
Johnson City Toyota is located at 3124 Bristol Highway. For more information about the dealership, call (423) 900-8594 or visit www.johnsoncitytoyota.com. The location is open for service and sales appointments Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
