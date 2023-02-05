Tusculum tabs Hensley, promotes Sutton
Claire Hensley has been named associate vice president of student affairs and retention at Tusculum University.
Hensley joined the Tusculum family in August, and she will have direct oversight of residence life, student life and programming as well as coordination of efforts across the university and in the community that promote student retention, success and engagement, according to a press release. She will serve as a member of the Executive Cabinet, which advises and assists the president in the university’s day-to-day operations.
In addition, she will support Chuck Sutton, a 12-year Tusculum employee, who has been promoted to dean of students. Sutton will oversee the Office of Students Affairs’ judicial process, work-study programs and intramural staff. He will also take the lead in assistance and support initiatives for students of concern, per the release.
“Claire impressed us greatly with her excellent leadership skills and her commitment to our mission,” said Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Her vision for the Office of Student Affairs will enrich the lives of those who enroll at the university through a holistic approach and prepare them to be career-ready professionals. We are also excited Chuck will partner with her to provide the framework for our students to grow and succeed. He has proven throughout his time at Tusculum to be a valuable asset in helping students reach their full potential.”
Hensley welcomes the opportunity to serve Tusculum students in her new role.
“I have always had a passion for working with college students and observing how each collegiate journey creates a higher sense of self and purpose,” Hensley said. “The staff and faculty with whom they engage greatly influences the experiences a student has academically and personally in college. My interest in serving in this role stems from knowing there is a great opportunity to serve as a direct conduit for staff and faculty collaboration and provide the best experience and support for all Tusculum students.”
Hensley comes to Tusculum from Coastal Alabama Partnership, where she served for a year as project initiatives coordinator. Before that, she served for three years as hall director in the Department of University Housing at the University of Tennessee.
She oversaw educational programming to address the academic, social and emotional needs of more than 500 students. She also supervised resident assistants and developed a training program that included opportunities to enhance job performance. She served as president of the Tennessee Association of College and University Housing Officers.
Hensley has a Bachelor of Science in wellness, health promotion and injury prevention from Oakland University in Michigan. She also holds a Master of Arts in higher education and student personnel from the University of Mississippi, where she served as a graduate community director and graduate assistant for orientation.
Sutton has served as director of student affairs at Tusculum since 2018. Before accepting that position, he served as multicultural retention specialist in Tusculum’s Student Support Services office. He began his Tusculum career as a counselor in the Upward Bound program. In April, Tusculum honored him with an Outstanding Service to Students award.
Earlier in his career, Sutton served as a third grade teacher in Jacksonville, Fla. and worked in criminal justice.
Sutton has a bachelor’s degree in education from East Tennessee State University and a master’s in education, with a concentration in talent development, from Tusculum.
Wayt joins Ballad Health board, Bennett now chief legal officer
The Ballad Health Board of Directors has unanimously elected Marta Wayt, DO, to serve on the 11-member body governing Ballad Health and its subsidiaries.
Wayt is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and practices in Kingsport. She also holds a certification as a physician executive from the American Association for Physician Leadership and a master’s of business Administration from the University of Tennessee, according to a press release. She has been licensed in Tennessee for 20 years and also held medical licensure in Pennsylvania.
“The board of Ballad Health values the input of physicians who practice in the region as they make important decisions, and I feel privileged to be able to provide that perspective on behalf of our patients,” Wayt said. “I understand the importance of ensuring access, quality and affordability in health care delivery, and I’m eager to collaborate with other community leaders on the board and our medical staff to continue our journey together to honor those we serve by delivering the best possible care for our patients.”
In addition to her advanced degrees and certifications, Wayt has been elected by her peers to serve in various leadership roles throughout Ballad Health. She has served as the elected president of the Holston Valley Medical Center medical staff; a member of the Holston Valley Physician Clinical Council; medical director of Wexford House; chair of the Holston Valley Medical Center Quality Committee; and chair of Holston Valley’s Department of Medicine. Most recently, she was elected by her peers to serve as vice-chair of the Kingsport community hospital board and as chair of the Ballad Health Physician Clinical Council — a body representing the clinical input from physicians throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. She was also a 2018 recipient of the Scott and Nikki Niswonger Servant’s Heart Award, Ballad Health’s highest honor for physicians, team members and volunteers.
Wayt also teaches the next generation of physicians as a clinical preceptor and has received various distinctions and awards, including the Milligan College Leaders in Christian Service Award, Kingsport Rotary Paul Harris Award, Tennessee Medical Association Quarterly Public Health Champion and the YWCA Tribute to Women Award, among many others. She has served as a deacon at First Baptist Church, volunteered at Friends in Need Clinic and volunteers as a medical director and physician at Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport.
“We are excited to announce the addition of Dr. Wayt to our board of directors,” Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said. “Our board values the input of practicing physicians in every decision we make. Dr. Wayt’s added voice will complement the terrific work our other physicians on the board have provided. Dr. Wayt has established herself as a respected physician among her physician colleagues and our entire team, and her commitment to the community she calls home is evidenced by all she does voluntarily in the community to serve others.”
Wayt takes over the board position vacated by Julie Bennett. Ballad Health announced Bennett will serve as its chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Bennett, who resides in Kingsport, is an experienced corporate counsel with extensive experience in health system governance, having served in leadership positions on the boards of directors of legacy Wellmont Health System and Ballad Health.
Licensed to practice law in Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia, as well as being admitted to practice before various United States courts and the Supreme Courts of Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia, Bennett most recently served as vice president and general counsel to Bristol Motor Speedway.
As a native of the region, Bennett has been involved in many key projects and has served as chair of the boards of directors of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Kingsport Foundation, as well as on the boards of First Broad Street United Methodist Church; Kingsport Economic Development Board; the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame; the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church Board of Ordained Ministry; the Paramount Center for the Arts; and the Tennessee Commission on Continuing Legal Education and Specialization. She has received numerous accolades in the legal profession and is highly respected throughout the state of Tennessee for her legal expertise.
Food City names Lyon VP of Human Resources
Food City recently named Sherrell Lyon to the position of vice president of human resources. Lyon brings over 34 years of knowledge and experience to this key role, having most recently served as director of human resources for the company.
“Sherrell has done an outstanding job leading our human resources team and I am confident that he will continue to grow and develop the department in his new role. We’re fortunate to have Sherrell serve as a part of our executive leadership team and I would like to personally thank him for his outstanding service and congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Lyon has served in numerous positions throughout the company, including head cashier, grocery manager, and assistant store manager, according to a press release.
He served as store manager for over 10 years, eight of which were spent managing one of the company’s highest volume locations. He served as senior human resources specialist in the Chattanooga Division before being promoted to director of human resources.
Lyon is responsible for the strategic direction, planning, and coordination of the human resources function within the company.
He provides support and oversight in the areas of compensation, benefits administration, legal compliance, and record keeping. He works closely with the executive leadership team and operations management team, spearheading their workforce planning, talent acquisition and development, and associate engagement.
Lyon also serves as co-sponsor of the company’s Energy Conservation Objective Steering Committee, of which he was a founding member.
He is also active within his local community, having served on the board of directors for the Mountain Empire Chapter of the American Red Cross and the executive leadership team of the American Heart Association Greater Southeast. He serves on the Governor’s Advisory Council for Keep Tennessee Beautiful and volunteers on behalf of the Heritage Alliance of Northeast TN & Southwest Virginia, Keep Jonesborough Beautiful, and other Jonesborough nonprofit organizations.
Lyon currently resides in Jonesborough and attends Jonesborough Presbyterian Church. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resources, from East Tennessee State University.
To submit an item for the Business Roundup, email Sarah Owens at sowens@johnsoncitypress.com.