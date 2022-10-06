top award

BrightRidge Board Chairman Gary Mabrey (left) receives Top from TVA Customer Relations Manager Christopher Quillen.

 Contributed

BrightRidge announced Thursday that it has been recognized as a “Top Performer” by the Tennessee Valley Authority for its efforts to help the community achieve energy efficiency and save money through the TVA EnergyRight Home Uplift program.

Home Uplift, funded by BrightRidge and TVA at $521,000 for the current fiscal year, helps low-income homeowners by paying for energy efficiency improvements in their home, including HVAC systems, windows, doors and insulation.

