BrightRidge announced Thursday that it has been recognized as a “Top Performer” by the Tennessee Valley Authority for its efforts to help the community achieve energy efficiency and save money through the TVA EnergyRight Home Uplift program.
Home Uplift, funded by BrightRidge and TVA at $521,000 for the current fiscal year, helps low-income homeowners by paying for energy efficiency improvements in their home, including HVAC systems, windows, doors and insulation.
“We are thrilled to be recognized yet again by TVA as a leader among our peers,” said BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes. “This award demonstrates our commitment as a public power provider to making our community healthier and more sustainable while helping our most vulnerable customers save money on their power bills.”
Since the program’s inception, BrightRidge and TVA have assisted 135 homeowners with a combined $1.29 million in improvements saving 550,688 kWh annually.
“BrightRidge continues to demonstrate vision and commitment to helping their neighbors, and this is on full display with this award,” said Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA energy services and programs. “We appreciate their partnership as we work to bring innovative energy programs to the residents and businesses of the Valley that uplift our communities and make life better.”
Learn more about the awards in the TVA EnergyRight Highlights Report, released earlier this year.
BrightRidge is the 10th largest public power provider in the TVA system and serves more than 81,000 customers in Washington, Sullivan, Carter and Greene counties.