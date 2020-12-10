BrightRidge is now providing free high-speed internet service to 28 public Wi-Fi hotspots, including at all 16 of Washington County’s schools and three schools in Johnson City.
In addition, a state grant has allowed the utility to provide free Wi-Fi to community centers at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Bowmantown Ruritan Club, Limestone Ruritan Club, Leesburg Ruritan Club, Oak Glen Community Center and Telford Ruritan Club.
BrightRidge has also used funds from the grant to provide 10-gigabit fiber optic service to underserved areas of the county. That includes to 243 customers in the Bowmantown community.
The utility is now able to offer a hybrid fiber/wireless service to 50 customers in the Key Mills and Pleasant Valley neighborhoods of Washington County.
The work was made possible with the help of $2.47 million in Tennessee Emergency Broadband grants the utility received in August from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
BrightRidge has matched the grant funding, which was part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, with $617,828 in local funds to bring the cost of project to $3,089,143.
“This is an exciting moment for us,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said at news conference Thursday to announce the utility is closing in on a Dec. 15 deadline to complete work under the broadband grant. “Great things are happening in our community.”
Dykes said the state grants have helped BrightRidge to address the broadband needs of many rural areas of the county, while meeting the needs of students who lack reliable access to the internet.
Stacy Evans, BrightRidge’s chief broadband officer, said the project required the installation of 64.92 miles of new fiber optic cable to serve the 28 schools and other public buildings in Washington and Sullivan counties.
“The grant helps us to have the infrastructure in place to provide an upgrade to schools,” Evans said, adding that few other communities in the United States can match the internet speeds that BrightRidge offers to homes and businesses.
Bill Flanary, director of Washington County Schools, said broadband access is vital “to keep students engaged” in a virtual classroom schedule.
Holding up one of his school system’s Chromebooks, Flanary said the devices “are useless” without reliable internet access. He said BrightRidge has helped to address that need.
“Today, hundreds and hundreds of homes that did not have the internet do now,” Flanary said. “What that translates is hundreds and hundreds more students have the internet. That’s huge.”
In addition to serving all Washington County schools, BrightRidge offers free high-speed access at Science Hill High School, Indian Trail Intermediate School and South Side Elementary in Johnson City.
In Sullivan County, Miller Perry Elementary School, Colonial Heights Middle School and Mary Hughes Elementary School in Piney Flats will be provided the same broadband service.