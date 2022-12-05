substation

A BrightRidge power substation near West Market Street in Johnson City.

 By Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

BrightRidge said Monday the public utility is “keenly aware” of an act of vandalism in a North Carolina county that has left more than 35,000 electric customers there without power and “maintains up-to-date plans to respond to such contingencies.”

The Associated Press reported authorities in Moore County, which is located southwest of Raleigh, say two power substations were shot up by one or more people early Sunday in what appears to be an act of criminal intent.

