BrightRidge said Monday the public utility is “keenly aware” of an act of vandalism in a North Carolina county that has left more than 35,000 electric customers there without power and “maintains up-to-date plans to respond to such contingencies.”
The Associated Press reported authorities in Moore County, which is located southwest of Raleigh, say two power substations were shot up by one or more people early Sunday in what appears to be an act of criminal intent.
Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said multiple pieces of equipment were damaged and will have to be replaced. Officials with the utility said it could take until Thursday to restore all power.
Meanwhile, the AP said federal, state and local authorities were undertaking an investigation of what officials are calling a deliberate attack on public infrastructure.
“An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper stated on Twitter.
The Johnson City Press contacted officials with BrightRidge on Monday asking for comment on security at its own power substations following the incident in North Carolina. BrightRidge issued the following statement:
“We are keenly aware of the North Carolina incident and have consulted all relevant authorities. BrightRidge maintains up-to-date plans to respond to such contingencies.
“Further, system response plans are regularly reviewed and evaluated in light of available capacity to restore power rapidly in the event of an outage.
“With that said, electrical distribution systems are very large, exposed systems susceptible to both unintentional and intentional disruption, whether it be from weather systems, car accidents, or malicious action.
“BrightRidge is aware of the many threats posed, and diligently works to mitigate potential threats through careful planning, coordination with local, state and federal authorities and other measures we cannot discuss publicly.”