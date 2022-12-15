BrightRidge logo

Blackburn, Childers & Steagall has issued BrightRidge a clean opinion for its budget audit in the 2022 fiscal year, marking 32 years that the public utility has received such a grade from auditors.

BrightRidge officials said in news release it has a strong balance sheet as it prepares to refund nearly $3.46 million to its customers.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video