BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes, right, joined Jim Haselsteiner, the vice chair of the BrightRidge Board of Directors, on Tuesday in flipping the switch to the utility's new solar learning lab and energy production site as officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority, LightWave Solar and Silicon Ranch look on.
BrightRidge's new solar lab site will produce energy that will go into the local electric grid and will be enough to offset 100% of the energy usage at BrightRidge’s administrative offices on Boones Creek Road.
BrightRidge and its partners officially dedicated a 500-kilowatt solar-generating and learning laboratory adjacent to the utility’s headquarters at 2600 Boones Creek Road on Tuesday.
BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes joined officials from Silicon Ranch, LightWave Solar and the Tennessee Valley Authority in ceremoniously flipping the switch to a generating facility aimed at promoting public awareness of solar energy and serving as an on-site classroom for area students.