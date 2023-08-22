BrightRidge and its partners officially dedicated a 500-kilowatt solar-generating and learning laboratory adjacent to the utility’s headquarters at 2600 Boones Creek Road on Tuesday.

BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes joined officials from Silicon Ranch, LightWave Solar and the Tennessee Valley Authority in ceremoniously flipping the switch to a generating facility aimed at promoting public awareness of solar energy and serving as an on-site classroom for area students.


