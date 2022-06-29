BrightRidge board members approved a new budget this week that while keeping the utility’s own electric rates at their current levels will still mean higher power bills for customers in the new fiscal year.
The energy authority issued a statement Wednesday noting that BrightRidge is holding its “electric rates flat with no increase” for a fourth consecutive year. Even so, BrightRidge officials said its electric customers will see higher bills as mandatory Tennessee Valley Authority fuel cost adjustments rise to all-time high levels.
TVA’s fuel cost adjustment will add an estimated $15.41 to the average household customer’s bill in July. All 153 local power providers served by TVA will experience pass-through fuel adjustment surcharge increases.
“This is a very tough operating environment, yet our customers can know that at the retail electric level, we are doing all we can to manage booming inflation while holding power costs down,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we have no control over the rapidly rising cost of natural gas and other fuels TVA uses to generate the electricity we purchase and distribute locally.”
Overall, BrightRidge electric system operating expenses will increase about 5.8%, including a 4.5% increase in wages. Key capital expenses include a 337% increase in transformer costs, the rebuild of both Northeast primary and distribution substations, additional Walnut Street underground conversion work and construction of an $800,000 Solar Lab at the BrightRidge offices in Boones Creek.
BrightRidge board members have also approved a new budget for its broadband division that also holds rates flat as the utility accelerates broadband construction to include phases 5-6 of its long-range development plan.
Officials with BrightRidge said the utility will now complete its broadband buildout a full two years earlier. At the same time, it will be serving far more customers than originally planned.