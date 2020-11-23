BrightRidge leaders held a ceremony Monday to officially unveil completion of a $300,000 upgrade to the facade at the main entrance to the utility’s headquarters at 2600 Boones Creek Road.
The ceremony also kicked off a celebration of BrightRidge’s 75th anniversary, The electric provider was founded as the Johnson City Power Board in 1945.
The utility became BrightRidge in 2017 and now offers power and broadband services. It remains a not-for-profit, local power company with directors appointed by the Johnson City Commission, town of Jonesborough and Washington County.
The utility serves about 78,000 customers.
“Our community really saw the need to evolve, remaining a publicly-owned power company, but better positioned to fulfill the community’s vision and respond to an evolving marketplace as an energy authority,” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes said in a news release Monday. “Three years later, we are celebrating our 75th anniversary with a ribbon cutting inaugurating our new, more customer-friendly entrance, while BrightRidge continues to expand in renewable energy and ultra-high-speed internet services.”
Officials with the utility said improvements to the facade of the 18-year-old building were needed to improve customer safety and public access to the building. The project included replacing a degraded granite walkway to the facility, regrading its main sidewalk and moving and improving its bus stop to a location closer to the main entrance.
A Level II electric charging station — capable of handling two vehicles — has been be placed near the entrance of the building. Company leaders say its presence highlights a growing service that BrightRidge expects to be a key provider.
A solar tree, which is commissioned artwork, has been incorporated into the landscape at the main entrance.
Dykes said said the lighted sculpture will be powered by solar panels, which will help demonstrate the utility’s commitment to that and other alternative energy technologies.
Dykes said while he doesn’t “remember a more challenging year in business,” BrightRidge has “stepped up repeatedly” through its investments in small business relief, low income energy assistance and its recent announcement the utility is partnering with Nashville-based Silicon Ranch to locate a second solar farm in Washington County. The 9-megawatt solar energy producing facility will be built on a portion of 104 acres of farmland located near 158 Martin Road.
He said all this comes as BrightRidge continues its rollout of a nation-leading 10 GB broadband service for rural and underserved areas in partnership with the state of Tennessee.
“Thanks to our dedicated team and a strong long-term partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, we look forward to another successful 75 years for our community,” Dykes said.