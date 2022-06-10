The board of directors of BrightRidge agreed Friday to approve a settlement resolving a zoning lawsuit the county filed against the energy authority and Red Dog Technologies LLC to halt a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.
Board members voted unanimously to accept the terms of the legal agreement, which includes a promise from BrightRidge to extend high-speed internet to residents who have been impacted by Red Dog’s bitcoin operation in the Bailey Bridge Road area.
The settlement also calls for Red Dog to cease its current operations in Limestone by no later than Dec. 31, 2024. Red Dog has also pledged to move its bitcoin mining from Bailey Bridge Road to a 5-acre tract that the company has agreed to purchase in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford for $31,000 an acre.
“This is a win for each party,” Jeff Dykes, BrightRidge’s CEO, told board members following the vote. “It’s a positive thing for the county and for Red Dog.”
Dykes and Board Chairman James Smith both thanked residents in the Limestone area for their “patience” during the bitcoin conflict. Smith said the settlement is a “win-win” for all involved and told his colleagues it was time to “move forward.”
Board member Jenny Brock noted the dispute over the bitcoin mining operation has been a “learning experience” for BrightRidge.
“We are facing growth that is brand spanking new,” she said.
BrightRidge’s vote on the legal settlement follows similar action by the Washington County Commission on Thursday. That 8-2 vote (with five members absent) came after hours of discussion by commissioners who insisted that specific changes must be made to the settlement.
The negotiated agreement comes before the start of a jury trial in the case that was set to begin in Washington County Chancery Court on July 11.
The BrightRidge board’s vote Friday followed a closed-door executive session with the utility’s attorney, Steve Darden. When the board assembled for its public meeting, Darden outlined the details of the bitcoin settlement.
He said Red Dog is obligated to pay the county penalties for its operations in Limestone for a period dating back to September 2021, as well as a $500 penalty for each day it continues to operate the bitcoin mine at its current location.
He said the agreement requires BrightRidge to “energize” Red Dog’s new operation in the industrial park, at which point the data company is expected to cease all bitcoin mining at the Bailey Bridge Road site within six months.
Darden said peak noise from the new operation is not to exceed “60 decibels from the property line.”
BrightRidge also agrees in the settlement to expand its hight-speed broadband services to Bailey Bridge Road and provide that service for free to the New Salem Baptist Church and 51 homes in the Limestone area for at least one year while Red Dog moves its operation to the industrial park.