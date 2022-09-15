Esteban Leiva

Tri-Cities Otters FC forward Esteban Leiva (right) and a Tennessee SC player collide going for the ball in Saturday’s USL League 2 game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

 By TANNER COOK/Johnson City Press

TVA Credit Union Ballpark, which recently saw the installation of a new video board and outfield wall, could soon see another major change: turf in the outfield. 

The Johnson City Commission on Thursday authorized Mayor Joe Wise to sign an agreement with Boyd Sports that would require the city to reimburse them for half the cost of the installation over a five-year period. It's estimated the turf installation will cost up to $1.1 million. At the current estimated price of $1.06 million, that would put the city on the hook for about $530,000. 

