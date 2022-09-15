TVA Credit Union Ballpark, which recently saw the installation of a new video board and outfield wall, could soon see another major change: turf in the outfield.
The Johnson City Commission on Thursday authorized Mayor Joe Wise to sign an agreement with Boyd Sports that would require the city to reimburse them for half the cost of the installation over a five-year period. It's estimated the turf installation will cost up to $1.1 million. At the current estimated price of $1.06 million, that would put the city on the hook for about $530,000.
Boyd Sports operates the Appalachian League's Johnson City Doughboys, who call the park home, and typically pays for facility enhancements while the city covers facility upgrades, renovations and repairs, such as the new outfield wall.
"There's just a lot of different things that happen across the calendar that the artificial turf serves some benefit, and the opportunity to partner with Boyd really just helps us," Mayor Joe Wise said.
While the commission approved the agreement unanimously, one issue with the agreement was brought up and discussed during a work session prior to Thursday's meeting.
Boyd Sports had asked the city to pay interest on their contribution, which would bump up the city's cost by about $21,000. Commissioners expressed little appetite to do so — concerned it could lead to an audit finding down the road. By law, the city cannot take out a loan on behalf of another entity, and city officials are worried paying interest on their contribution would put them at risk of legal issues.
Wise said the concern it would show up as a debt in an audit finding is "pretty valid one."
"We don't want to set ourselves up for some finding over something stupid," Wise said.
The commission decided they would approve providing the funding, but not with the interest, and that's what they did Thursday night. It'll be up to Boyd Sports as to whether they accept it or not.
Johnson City honors outgoing city recorder
The Johnson City Commission honored outgoing City Recorder Janet Jennings during Thursday's meeting, thanking her for her service as she prepares to retire on Sept. 30.
Jennings began her career with Johnson City more than 20 years ago as an assistant comptroller and was promoted to finance director in 2002. Jennings is the first woman to serve in that role and is also the longest serving finance director in the city's history.
Jennings, flanked by her family, thanked them and the city for their help and support over the past 21 years.
"I just wish the best for everybody," Jennings said.
City Manager Cathy Ball said Jennings has been a great asset to the city.
"You are so respected in this organization, Janet, for your talents and leadership, for your style and your dedication to the city," Ball said. "You will be sorely missed and will be hard to replace, but we wish you the very best."
