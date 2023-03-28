Book Lovers Warehouse owner Bob Coletti poses among the shelves of his store on West Market Street in Johnson City. Coletti has been in business for more than a decade, and says his store and its hundreds of thousands of books are magical.
(Nathan Baker/Johnson City Press)
Mystery and romance novels are some of the most popular titles at Book Lovers Warehouse in Johnson City. Owner Bob Coletti got his start buying bargain books in antique stores as a truck driver.
(Nathan Baker/Johnson City Press)
Book Lovers Warehouse owner Bob Coletti cracks the cover of a collection of Charles Dickens' work.
On Saturday, a celebration transcending space, time and reality will take place in Johnson City.
The Book Lover's Warehouse is having a bash to mark their 20th anniversary at its 3302 W. Market St., suite No. 6, location.
With thousands of tomes from every imaginable genre, the second-hand book store has been providing nourishment for the community's minds and imaginations since April 2, 2003.
Owners Mary Lou and Bob Coletti started the business to sell the books they picked up from antique stores and flea markets. Through digital threats from tablets and ebooks, they've been able to continue providing hard-copy reading material ever since.
On Saturday, April 1, the business will celebrate its 20 years with gift bags, a grand prize of a "Teddy Bear Picnic Basket" and other discounts and promotions.
Three local authors, Krist-I Widner, Lorie Ann Simpson and Ernest Larkins will be at the store from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to sign their books.