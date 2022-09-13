Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen announced Tuesday that its Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+ is an Allure “Best of Beauty” Award recipient in the “Body” category.
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen is known for its quality sun protection that is safe for consumers and the environment.
Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure “Best of Beauty” Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure’s editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight, and recommendations.
Allure researches and tests thousands of products — from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge — to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year the award winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Allure and receive the coveted ’Best of Beauty’ Award for the second year in a row,” Steve Gallopo, Crown Therapeutic Skincare’s executive vice president and general manager, said. “We strive to develop products that a multitude of consumers will love and repurchase time and time again, and are proud that one of our best-selling products, Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+, is being recognized this year.”
Designed with dermatologists in mind, Sensitive Lotion SPF 50+ zinc oxide and titanium dioxide mineral formula provides broad spectrum protection from 98% of the sun’s burning rays. The formulation is crafted to omit skin-irritating chemical UV filters such as oxybenzone and octinoxate. In addition to its award-winning lotion, the sensitive formula is also available in stick and spray forms.
About Blue Lizard
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen was born in Australia out of necessity. The harsh climate of extreme UV rays requires strong sun protection you can depend on. For over 20 years, Blue Lizard has earned the trust of countless dermatologists and continues to deliver highly effective and safe mineral and mineral-based sunscreens for head-to-toe sun protection. Because we love the Great Barrier Reef, Blue Lizard has omitted oxybenzone and octinoxate from its formulas. Featuring Smart Bottle and Smart Cap technology, Blue Lizard product packaging also lets consumers know when harmful UV rays are present and reminds them to reapply. For more information, visit www.BlueLizardSunscreen.com.