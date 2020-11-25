While much of the attention has been falling on Thanksgiving celebrations in the midst of a surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, in-person Black Friday shopping is still a go at many local businesses — though it will look quite different from years past.
The Mall at Johnson City is one of the places still preparing for Black Friday crowds.
“We look forward to providing our guests with a safe and enjoyable holiday shopping experience,” said General Manager Ashley Grindstaff. “The health and safety of our guests, retailers, employees and Santa is our top priority. Our code of conduct, which was updated prior to reopening ... reflects this commitment.”
The mall is asking visitors to practice social distancing, cover their mouth and nose with a cloth face-covering in compliance with local requirements, not gather in groups and adhere to individual businesses’ COVID-19 policies.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists in-person shopping on Black Friday as a high-risk activity, and recommends people use online shopping or curbside pickup rather than shopping in stores.
“CDC advises we avoid higher-risk activities, including going shopping in crowded stores during the Thanksgiving weekend, especially persons at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Regional Health Office. “Lower risk alternatives include shopping online or using a delivery service or curbside pick-up to support local businesses.”
Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said shopping typically isn’t as risky as something like a large in-person get-together, but that people still need to follow public health guidance if they plan to shop in-person, which includes wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.
“We’re all going to shop whether it be online or in-stores, but you still need to do it safely,” Swift said. “The measures are still in place.”
Grindstaff said the mall will have additional stanchions and floor clings set up on Black Friday to encourage social distancing.
If they prefer to remain outside, Grindstaff said guests can also take advantage of Retail To-Go, a curbside pickup program that allows shoppers to place orders at certain retailers over the phone, online or through a mobile app. Visitors can then pick up their purchases curbside without leaving their vehicle. Grindstaff said Retail To-Go will be available through the holiday season and beyond. American Eagle, Belk, BoxLunch, Dick’s Sporting Goods, JCPenney and Merle Norman are participating.
Mahoney’s Outfitters owner Dan Mahoney said his store isn’t expecting a big influx of customers compared to some of the corporate chains found at the Mall, but he said his business has diligently enforced mask policies since Gov. Bill Lee allowed more businesses to open back up in the spring.
“We’ve been masked ever since. In fact, we probably processed it faster than a lot of the stores because we do hand out masks for people who don’t have them. My employees have worn them from day one,” he said. “It’s been pretty good.”
Mahoney said so far, customers have been largely compliant with social distancing and mask policies.
Since the pandemic began, he said his employees have been actively monitoring and maintaining social distancing and the use of masks.
“I think they’ve learned a lot better to social distance,” he said.
While Mahoney doesn’t expect large Black Friday crowds this year, he said employees will control how many people enter the store if large groups of customers try to come in at once.
“We don’t want to have that kind of problem,” he said.