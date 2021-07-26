An official from a bitcoin mining operation told Washington County commissioners Monday his company is working to find a solution to noise issues at its facility in the Limestone community.
Todd Napier, who represents Red Dog Technologies, said his company is taking “very seriously” the complaints of the noise coming from the computers and cooling fans used in its cyber-mining operation.
“It is our company’s culture and desire to be a good neighbor,” said Napier, who also told commissioners his company has no plans to expand its current operations until the noise issues are abated.
Likewise, Jeff Dykes, the CEO of BrightRidge, said his utility has no plans to get involved in any additional bitcoin mining sites until the noise issues are remedied.
“Believe you me, BrightRidge also wants to be a good neighbor,” Dykes said.
Napier said his company has hired WSP, an acoustic engineering firm, to take decibel readings at the site and to develop a plan for quietening the process in 60 days. He said Red Dog is also consulting with Ebm-papst, a German company that makes automobile fans, motors and other heating and cooling components, to find better cooling units.
He said his company plans to develop a website to improve communications with the community and would reappear before commissioners in August with a plan for remedying the noise complaints.
“The bottom line is we are committed to finding a workable solution,” Napier said.
Meanwhile, commissioners said they believe they weren’t made aware of all the details of Red Dog’s operations when they originally approved a rezoning for its bitcoin mining.
“At some point I feel someone misled this commission, or we wouldn’t have voted for this rezoning,” Commissioner Mike Ford told his colleagues.
Commissioners also heard Monday from a number of residents in the Limestone community, who expressed their concerns with the noise from the cyber-mining operation. One was Preston Holly, who lives across the road from the Red Dog facility.
Holly said he and his neighbors are not only concerned with the “constant noise” coming from the operation, but also by the “lack of information” coming from public officials regarding possible remedies to the problem.
Craig Ponder, pastor of New Salem Baptist Church, said his congregation and neighbors feel their community “has been invaded” and their lives “have been turned upside down.”
Meanwhile, Jonesborough resident Frances Lamberts said she and others were concerned with the “enormous amount” of electricity the bitcoin mining operation is using and how it is contributing to the climate change crisis.
In other business:
• Commissioners voted 13-0-2 to approve an amended resolution Monday to use $9,999 that would have gone to remodel office space in George P. Jaynes Justice Center to relocate the Washington County Election Commission to instead pay for specific security upgrades to its current location in the Washington County Courthouse.
Election commissioners voted Friday to remain in their offices on the third floor of the historic courthouse on a temporary basis with the understanding that the County Commission will commit to building a multi-purpose facility for the Election Commission on the grounds of the justice center site within the next four years.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler said Monday he and other members of the Budget Committee are expected to discus funding for the design of such a building when they meet in August.
County Mayor Joe Grandy told election commissioners last week that $1.4 million has been added as a “placeholder” under the county’s capital projects wish list in fiscal 2023 for the construction of a stand-alone building for the Election Commission on the justice center complex.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections, told commissioners she and her staff could “hold on” in their current location for a few years until a new facility is constructed.
• Commissioners also met earlier in a workshop to discuss priorities for spending the $25.5 million Washington County is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioners noted that they would like to see much of those federal dollars spent on water projects in the county.
Wheeler said he and other members of the Community Rescue Assessment Board, which was formed by Grandy to identify projects that might be covered by funds from the act, would like to see direction from the commission on what projects should be given priority.
Wheeler said that board met last week and discussed a number of other projects including a number of agriculture projects, including the development of a livestock sales arena, possibly located at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The other was the creation of meat processing facility in Washington County.
Commissioner Freddie Malone told his colleagues he felt the county should spend the federal rescue funds on “once-in-a-lifetime projects” like water infrastructure improvements.
He made a motion to suspend the commission’s rules so members could vote on a proposal to recommend at least $12.5 of the rescue funds go to water projects and another $4.5 million go to pay for heating and cooling upgrades to the Jonesborough courthouse and justice center.
That motion failed in a vote of 7-6-2 when it did not receive the two-thirds majority needed for approval.