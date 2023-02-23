Washington County logo
Washington County commissioners learned Thursday that it will be a year before the county gets its day in court regarding a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone.

County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson told commissioners that the Washington County Chancery Court has set a trial date in February 2024 to hear litigation the county has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.

