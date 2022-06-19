Local real estate agent Petra Becker was recently recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry.
The survey is made up of five categories for participating agents and teams in the U.S. based on 2021 numbers. The five categories are: individual producers, small teams (2-5 agents), medium teams (6-10), large teams (11-20) and mega teams (21+). Each category has two sub-categories – one for transaction sides and one for sales volume.
“It’s an honor to be included in this list of hardworking and dedicated real estate professionals across the country,” said Becker, Realtor with RE/MAX Checkmate. “I’m more grateful than ever for each client who trusted me to help them buy or sell a home over this truly unforgettable year.”
“The recognition of our agents on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry rankings is a testament to the talent, professionalism and in our network,” said RE/MAX, LLC President & CEO Nick Bailey, also referring to the strong showing of RE/MAX agents named to “The Thousand” list. “Earning these recognitions year after year is an incredible accomplishment, especially considering the many market changes of the past few years. Respected industry surveys like these confirm that RE/MAX agents don’t miss a beat and can thrive in any market conditions.”
Ranking nearly 24,000 top producers, “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” is the industry’s largest ranking of agents based on homes sold.