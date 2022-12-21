Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals.

Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

