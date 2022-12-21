Ballad Health has named two experienced and proven nursing professionals for leadership roles at two of the health system’s tertiary hospitals.
Alison Johnson, MSN, and Britney Edmiston, FNP, were named as vice presidents and chief nursing officers at Johnson City Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center, respectively. Both have established strong careers at Ballad Health, and combined, they bring more than three decades of experience to their new roles, according to a press release.
“Alison and Britney have been incredible contributors to the nursing profession and are passionate about the people who choose to go into nursing as a calling,” said Lisa Smithgall, Ballad Health’s chief nursing executive. “We are thrilled to select these two longstanding team members who have flourished in their careers — they will be terrific mentors and leaders for our nursing professionals, particularly those who aspire to advance into leadership roles of their own.”
Alison Johnson
Johnson began her role as chief nursing officer of Johnson City Medical Center on Oct. 6. She replaces Morgan May, who was recently selected to serve as chief nursing officer of Ballad Health’s Southern Region, which includes Johnson City. Johnson has served at Johnson City Medical Center since 2004, starting as a bedside nurse and rising through the leadership ranks.
“After a thorough search involving local and national candidates, it was Alison’s commitment to the region and her passion for Johnson City Medical Center and her nursing team that set her apart,” said Kenny Shafer, chief executive officer of Johnson City Medical Center. “Our goal was to find a leader who would take nursing at Johnson City Medical Center to the next level, and Alison is the right person for the job.
“Alison has a genuine love for the people of this region, and her passion, positivity and willingness to take on any task excite us about the future of our nursing leadership.”
Johnson has served as a bedside nurse, nurse manager and director, and since February, she has been the hospital’s assistant chief nursing officer. She holds bachelor of science degrees in business management and nursing from East Tennessee State University, and she earned her master of science in nursing from King University.
She was a 2018 “40 under Forty Honoree” and a 2020 Healthcare Hero, both selected by the Business Journal of Tri-Cities/Virginia.
Britney Edmiston
Edmiston assumed her role as chief nursing officer at Bristol Regional on Oct. 31. She replaced Bobbie Murphy, who was recently selected to serve as chief nursing officer of Ballad Health’s Northern Region, which includes Bristol Regional and the health system’s Virginia facilities.
Edmiston started her career at Bristol Regional as a bedside nurse in 2008. From there, she became an assistant clinical leader in the emergency department and most recently served as director of patient care services.
“Britney is a proven leader with a long record of success and strong support from our clinical team members and medical staff, which she has earned through her service and excellent reputation throughout the hospital,” said John Jeter, chief executive officer of Bristol Regional. “She is a thoughtful and deliberate leader, with a keen focus on high-quality patient care.
“Britney is also passionate about the people who go into nursing as a calling, and she will be a terrific mentor and leader for our nursing professionals.”
Edmiston holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and earned her master of science degree in nursing from East Tennessee State University.
Johnson and Edmiston will join Adnan Brka, chief nursing officer at Holston Valley Medical Center, in leading the nursing efforts of Ballad Health’s three tertiary hospitals. They will work alongside hospital administrators to coordinate high-quality and leading-edge care for patients seeking hospital services across the Appalachian Highlands.
More information about Ballad Health’s leaders, services and facilities can be found at www.balladhealth.org.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.