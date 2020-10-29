An employment and tenant screening background checks provider has opened a new office in Johnson City.
Global Background Screening established the office at 3101 W. Market St., Suite 109-504.
“We are excited to join the East Tennessee community,” Tracy Jones Shatus, CEO of Global Background Screening, said in a news release. “Businesses need our background check services, and we are proud to continue supporting our top-rated global reputation. Our customer-oriented approach is designed to give small to medium businesses the highest level of service, which prioritizes accuracy, quality of information, easy to use technology, and commitments to our clients.“
According to the release, GBS helps small businesses improve hiring processes, reduce hiring time and create a safer working environment. Supported by a management team with more than 30 years of experience in the background screening industry, GBS provides businesses with comprehensive data that helps them evaluate applicants “quickly and efficiently.” GBS processes assess criminal checks, continual arrest records, drug testing, healthcare monitoring, motor vehicle reports and credit reports. Screening also covers education and employment history to lower exposure to risk and litigation.
Find more information by visiting GlobalBackgroundScreening.com or calling 423-500-4044.