City and county leaders will meet Friday morning to discuss the future of the former Ashe Street Courthouse.
The Washington County Ashe Street Courthouse Project Special Committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the media room of the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., Johnson City.
The special committee is comprised of government leaders of Johnson City and Washington County. On Monday, the Washington County Commission named county Mayor Joe Grandy and County Commissioner Jodi Jones as its members to the committee.
The panel was formed to identify space that can be used in the building for public and government purposes and to help transition ownership of the historic former post office/courthouse from the county to Johnson City’s control.
Committee members are expected to discuss plans Friday to renovate and repurpose the building.
Johnson City has received a $5 million grant for the courthouse project and is preparing to renovate the historic structure with plans to designate at least a portion of the building for business development.
With the state recently lifting time constraints on the use of that grant, staff have said the city hopes to finish the project in either late 2022 or early 2023.
The former courthouse, at 401 Ashe St., was built in 1910 and operated as the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office until about 1937.
The “Beaux-Arts” style building served as a Washington County courthouse from 1940 until 1987, when it became home to Washington County’s 911 Emergency Communications District. Emergency dispatchers worked in the building until 911 moved to its current location in Boones Creek in late 2017.
Preliminary architectural plans show Johnson City hopes to restore the original 1910 courthouse and demolish a single-story addition to the building facing Earnest Street that was constructed in 1965.
In doing so, the renovation would create a new entrance accessible from Earnest and West Walnut streets.
The city would also add an elevator to improve accessibility.