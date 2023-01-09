mayors speak.jpg

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, left, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable spoke to the East Tennessee Republican Club in Johnson City on Monday about regional economic development projects.

 ROBERT HOUK/Johnson City Press

The mayors of Carter, Sullivan and Washington counties say a number of collaborative projects on education, drug recovery and economic development are set to yield benefits for Northeast Tennessee.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, who joined Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy in speaking to the East Tennessee Republican Club on Monday, said area regionalism can trace its roots back to 1969 when “visionary leaders” from their counties decided to purchase 500 acres in Piney Flats for an industrial park.

