Heartland Forward, Builders + Backers and the Niswonger Foundation announced Monday the opening of applications for 10 Northeast Tennessee residents to access up to $5,000 to help them turn ideas into potential businesses or ventures. 

This program, brought to the region through Heartland Forward’s groundbreaking Community Growth Program and Toolkit and the first-of-its-kind Idea accelerator program powered by Builders + Backers, is designed to make it as easy as possible for anyone to experiment with entrepreneurship. Applicants are not required to submit a business plan or have a pitch deck for their idea.

