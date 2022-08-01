Heartland Forward, Builders + Backers and the Niswonger Foundation announced Monday the opening of applications for 10 Northeast Tennessee residents to access up to $5,000 to help them turn ideas into potential businesses or ventures.
This program, brought to the region through Heartland Forward’s groundbreaking Community Growth Program and Toolkit and the first-of-its-kind Idea accelerator program powered by Builders + Backers, is designed to make it as easy as possible for anyone to experiment with entrepreneurship. Applicants are not required to submit a business plan or have a pitch deck for their idea.
“Problem solving with an entrepreneurial mindset is key to rebuilding our post-COVID local economies, and our Community Growth Program and Toolkit has already proven to be a successful, meaningful way to accelerate the entrepreneurial thinking needed to help our communities thrive,” said Ross DeVol, president and CEO of Heartland Forward, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this program to Northeast Tennessee as part of our commitment to support 1,000 builders across the heartland by 2023. We’re confident this next cohort of Builders will have the innovative thinking and ideas to create real change in their communities and we look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the months and years to come.”
Applications for the Northeast Tennessee cohort will be accepted from Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington, Jefferson and Sevier counties.
At the heart of the CGPT are the Builders + Backers four program pillars, designed to mobilize and equip builders through:
• Idea Accelerator: This cohort-based program combines a 45-day Builder Bootcamp to teach participants how to put ideas into action, followed by 45 days of actively executing their ideas through a single experiment.
• Pebble Fund: All of the Builders are supported by a $5,000 Pebble Grant to test their ideas. Participants are mentored by Master Builders throughout the program.
• Storytelling: A comprehensive media program that curates, captures and distributes stories of Buildership, both from within the programs and in communities everywhere. Through video, written stories, social media and media partnerships, the program inspires people to become Builders.
• Buildership Workshops: Workshops and other events introduce people to the ideas of Buildership and demonstrate that anyone can generate creative solutions through entrepreneurial experimentation that contribute to the sustainability of communities.
The program was first piloted in the Heartland in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Oxford, Mississippi in summer 2021, and since, there have been nearly 150 builders across 11 cities.
About Heartland Forward: Heartland Forward is a nonpartisan, 501c3 organization whose mission is to improve economic performance in the center of the United States by advocating for fact-based solutions to foster job creation, knowledge-based and inclusive growth and improved health outcomes.
About Builders + Backers: Builders + Backers invests in exceptional entrepreneurs who are building global-scale ventures to power an entirely different future - one where technology creates value for many instead of capturing it for a few.
About Niswonger Foundation: Established in 2001, the Niswonger Foundation has a mission: “To create opportunities for individual and community growth through education and other sustainable projects.”
