The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be held Saturday in Greeneville.
Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help to other local charities raise funds for their causes.
What: The show will feature merchandise and collectibles, such as comic books, action figures, baseball cards and vintage toys.
When: The family-oriented event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, with no charge for children under 12.
Where: In the East View Parks and Recreation Center, 426 East Bernard Ave., Greeneville.
Why: This year’s toy and hobby show will raise money for Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department's programs and activities.
Some of the causes that have benefited from past toy and hobby shows are the Washington County Animal Shelter, Coalition for Kids, Isaiah 117 House and Good Samaritan Ministries.
How: Vendors have purchased space at the event that includes two tables to display their collectibles and other items for purchase. Concessions will also be available.
For more information, contact Stevens at asfanintennessse@charter.net or call (423) 607-9566. You can also go the Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show’s Facebook page.