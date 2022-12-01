The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”
A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
The Young Professionals of Johnson City, a program of the Johnson City Chamber that works to attract and retain individuals between the ages of 21-40 to the community, is hosting the event with the purpose of highlighting what makes Appalachia great.
“Many people may associate TEDx with entrepreneurship or technology, but for TEDxJohnsonCity, we are looking for so much more,” the press release stated. “A TEDx talk does not even have to be a ‘talk’ at all. It can be a performance, an artist with a gallery, or something new and unseen altogether.”
Applications are being taken now for speakers/performers who wish to share thoughts relating to Appalachia.Innovation, arts, storytelling, outdoor recreation, and other topics are some examples.
“This must be a talk or presentation that is idea-focused, inspiring, and will spark conversation, creativity, and the connection of community. We want to hear your ideas on what makes Appalachia unique, what is driving it forward, what it is about our community that is attracting new residents, and how we are going to rewrite the often negative story that is sometimes told of our community into one of resiliency, strength, opportunity, and growth,” the news release states.