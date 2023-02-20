American legion
Several local businesses have been named by the American Legion in Tennessee as winners of its Employers of Veterans awards for 2023.

The awards go to recognize businesses that go above and beyond to hire veterans and those who assist veterans with employability challenges. Nominations for the awards came from 178 American Legion posts across Tennessee, including King’s Mountain Post 24 in Johnson City.

