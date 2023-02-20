Several local businesses have been named by the American Legion in Tennessee as winners of its Employers of Veterans awards for 2023.
The awards go to recognize businesses that go above and beyond to hire veterans and those who assist veterans with employability challenges. Nominations for the awards came from 178 American Legion posts across Tennessee, including King’s Mountain Post 24 in Johnson City.
This year’s Tennessee Employer of Veterans Award in the large business category goes to Bell Textron Inc., Piney Flats, with Crystal Holder as chief of human resources.
The medium category award went to Lowes Home Improvement Store No. 2993, Jonesborough, with Ordra Brimmer as manager.
The small business category goes to Red Pig Bar-B-Q, Johnson City, with Melvin Bentley as owner/operator.
The Employer of Older Workers Award goes to Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 W. College St., Jonesborough, with Brenda Howard as owner. This award is presented to a company that consistently hires older workers, especially veterans.
The Employment Service Award is presented in recognition of those agencies and individuals who provide direct assistance to veterans who are seeking employment their communities. The awards are offered in three categories:
• The Local Veteran Employment Representative of the Year goes to Mario Cardoza, American Job Center, 2515 Wesley St., Johnson City.
• The Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist of the Year goes to Edward Thomas, American Job Center, Johnson City.
• The Employment Service Local Office of the Year ended in a tie with the awards going to the American Job Center, Johnson City, with Camilla Archer, team leader, and Volunteers of America, 112 E. Myrtle Ave., Suite 300, Johnson City, with Misty Underwood as director.
The American Legion, Department of Tennessee, will present the formal awards at its annual convention to be held in June.