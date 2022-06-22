Members of American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24 gathered recently to paint the exterior of the Legion home at 409 E. Market St.
The post acquired the building in the mid 1980s and has completed a number of renovations over the years. During COVID-19, new LED lighting was installed in the main meeting room.
A complete renovation of the kitchen was completed thanks to a grant from Home Depot.
In February, several cracks appeared in one of the 60-year-old front windows requiring replacement. Several bids were received and Keller Glass Company of Johnson City was chosen to install energy efficient windows.
On Saturday, members painted the front of the building and signage was brightened up as well. The paint was donated by Lowe’s Home Improvement.
The facelift was completed in time for the American Legion’s July membership drive. Veterans, friends and family members are welcome to visit and view the improvements and consider joining the Johnson City post.