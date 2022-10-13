Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School.
On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
Those funds will be combined with $1 million in educational capital funds already earmarked from Washington County Schools to build two softball fields and two baseball fields with dugouts, concession stands, restrooms and fencing at the Boones Creek school.
In July, Washington County commissioners voted to use more than $2 million in capital funds to complete the final phase to work on the ballfields and related amenities at the school. A series of funding and construction delays have hampered work on the athletic complex at the Boones Creek school, which opened to students in August 2019.
The current cost of the project does not cover lighting for the ballfields, which will include artificial turf in the infields. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told Budget Committee members he expects to have a proposal for the lighting from BrightRidge when the County Commission meets on Oct. 24.
Commissioners approved a request from BrightRidge in February to use $2.64 million in matching county funds to help secure a $6.17 million state grant to expand broadband services in rural communities.
BrightRidge officials said a commitment from the county on the 30% matching funds was needed for it to meet a March 15 filing deadline for the grant funding.
A portion the county’s share of ARPA funds would have been combined with money from a Tennessee Economic and Community Development emergency broadband grant. In total, the funds would have paid for an $8.8 million expansion of high-speed broadband services to more than 1,800 homes in communities near Harmony, Bowmantown and Conklin.
Officials said when BrightRidge later failed to qualify for that state grant, the funds went back into the county’s coffers. The county’s ARPA Committee met earlier this week and agreed to use those federal funds for the athletic fields at the Boones Creek school.
The Washington County Board of Education also met Tuesday in a special meeting to give its blessings to the new funding plan to complete the Boones Creek project. Board member Keith Ervin, who joined Annette Buchanan in voting “no” on the plan, reminded his colleagues that under the terms of the bond agreement to build the Boones Creek school, the athletic fields are owned by the county, not the school system.
He said that deal was struck to “keep from sharing” those revenues with the Johnson City School System.