Budget Committee

Washington County’s Budget Committee agreed Thursday to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds for athletic fields at Boones Creek K-8 School.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School.

On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

