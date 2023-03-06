Tennessee gas prices see one penny increase

FILE - In this May 8, 2015 file photo, gas station attendant Carlos Macar pumps gas in Andover, Mass. 

 (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

After moderate decreases in pump prices two weeks ago, pump prices across the state saw variation.

Monday's gas price average was three cents higher than last week's, according to automobile group AAA. The Tennessee Gas Price average was $3.04, which is 15 cents less expensive than one month ago and 77 cents less expensive than one year ago.

