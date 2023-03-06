After moderate decreases in pump prices two weeks ago, pump prices across the state saw variation.
Monday's gas price average was three cents higher than last week's, according to automobile group AAA. The Tennessee Gas Price average was $3.04, which is 15 cents less expensive than one month ago and 77 cents less expensive than one year ago.
"This past week we experienced fluctuation in our gas prices across the state, and it's likely that we'll continue to see this fluctuation throughout the spring driving season," said Megan Cooper, AAA spokesperson. "Warmer weather is encouraging people to travel, which increases demand for gasoline. It's also very common this time of year to see fluctuating gas prices as this is the time of year when refineries conduct seasonal maintenance and begin the process of producing summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce than winter blend gasoline."
Quick Facts
• 54% of Tennessee gas stations had prices below $3
• The lowest 10% of pump prices were $2.84 for regular unleaded
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.36 for regular unleaded
• Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation
National gas prices
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by four cents to $3.40. One reason could be an increase in demand, as the cost of oil has barely budged for the past few weeks.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.91 million to 9.11 million b/d last week.
Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million bbl to 239.2 million bbl last week. The increase in gas demand, amid tighter supplies, has contributed to rising pump prices. If demand continues to grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices increase.
Today’s national average of $3.40 is seven cents less than a month ago and 60 cents less than a year ago.
Tennessee Regional Prices
Most expensive metro markets — Memphis ($3.09), Nashville ($3.08), Cleveland ($3.06)
Least expensive metro markets — Chattanooga ($3.00), Kingsport ($3.00), Morristown ($3.01)