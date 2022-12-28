Local news logo

Tax relief for farmers and a measure to help keep foster kids out of state custody are among the new laws set to go into effect in Tennessee on Jan. 1.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus, one new law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services and labor.

