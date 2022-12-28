Tax relief for farmers and a measure to help keep foster kids out of state custody are among the new laws set to go into effect in Tennessee on Jan. 1.
According to a news release from the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus, one new law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services and labor.
The tax reduction totals $2.8 million and does not include items such as automobiles, household appliances or fuel used in vehicles that travel on public highways in the state.
Another new law will reimburse eligible relatives of foster youth to help support the cost of raising the child. It also expands eligibility to ages 18-21 for foster youth transitioning from state custody to adulthood to access services.
Other new laws in Tennessee include:
• Privacy of homeowners: To ensure the privacy of Tennesseans, including law enforcement, who may not want their home address easily accessible, a new law allows homeowners to file a written request to the property assessor to have their first and last name appear as “unlisted” in the ownership field of online databases.
• Consumer protection for subscription services: To ensure consumers are able to cancel online subscription services, a new law requires businesses that allow someone to sign up for a service or subscription online to provide a clear way to end or cancel the subscription without any additional steps.
If a company violates the act, then the individual who suffered a loss may bring civil action for damages.
• Cemetery Trust: This allows cemeteries with small trust funds to share banking and trustee costs with other cemetery trust funds, and also provides cemeteries with a more stable way to determine the amount allowed for dispersing earnings for maintenance expenses.
• Human trafficking prevention training: Under the new law, the state departments of Correction, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Human Services are directed to work with a nonprofit charitable organization to provide mandatory training to the appropriate personnel on the identification, intervention, prevention and treatment of human trafficking victims.
The training must be selected by the Human Trafficking Advisory Council and administered annually starting in 2023.
Tennessee legislators are set to return to Nashville on Jan. 10 to begin the 113th two-year session for the state General Assembly.