Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.   

During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply.  Items sold online are also eligible.

