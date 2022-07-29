Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
During this time clothing, school supplies and computers may be purchased tax-free. Certain restrictions apply. Items sold online are also eligible.
Items must be purchase for personal use, not for business or trade.
Clothing
Exempt:
• General apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes and dresses.
Not exempt:
• Apparel items priced at more than $100.
• Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
• Items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.
School Supplies
Exempt:
• School and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, rulers and art supplies, such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes.
Not exempt:
• School and art supplies individually priced at more than $100.
• Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
Computers
Exempt:
• Computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less.
• Laptop computers, if priced at $1,500 or less, also qualify as well as tablet computers.
Not exempt:
• Storage media, like flash drives and compact discs.
• Individually purchased software.
• Printer supplies.
• Household appliances.
