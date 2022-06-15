Tennessee will offer a sales tax-free holiday for “food and food ingredients” purchased during August.
It’s among the tax cuts totaling $300 million included in the state’s $52.8 billion budget for the new fiscal year, which is set to begin on July 1.
Gov. Bill Lee signed into law an act passed by the state General Assembly earlier this year to create an additional sales tax holiday during the entire month of August to exempt the purchase of specific food items from the sales tax in Tennessee.
Tennessee also will have a back-to-school sales tax holiday on July 29-31 for the purchase of clothing, school supplies and computers. The state’s sales tax rate on retail purchases of non-food items is 7% in addition to a local sales tax levy that is limited to 2.75%.
The new holiday specifically applies to “food and food ingredients,” which are defined as “liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value.” The sales tax holiday does not include “alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements and prepared food.”
State officials the most common example of the ingredients included in the sales tax holiday are food items sold in grocery stores.
According to a notice posted on the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website, “Food and food ingredients are those items otherwise taxed at the 4% state sales tax rates plus the applicable local rate.”
Meanwhile, food items “purchased from a micro market or vending machine will remain subject to the sales tax.”
The state estimates the August sales tax holiday on food purchases will save Tennesseans more than $80 million.
Other tax breaks included in the new state budget are:
• The state portion of the renewal fee for license plates to be removed for one year in 2023. The move is expected to save vehicle owners $121 million.
• The professional privilege tax paid by medical doctors in Tennessee will be eliminated at a cost of $9.7 million.
• And all gun safes and related gun safety equipment sold in Tennessee from July 1 to June 30, 2023, will be tax-free. The tax break represents $320,000 in savings to consumers.