Annexation, elections and economic development were among some of the top local issues we covered in 2022.
Here is a monthly breakdown of those stories:
JANUARY
• Local officials ceremoniously flipped the switch on a second solar farm in rural Washington County. The facility is named for the late Ralph Martin and has 24,375 solar panels that track the sun each day.
• Johnson City leaders marked the completion of classroom additions at South Side Elementary School. Officials said the school’s four new second-floor classrooms would help ensure there would be enough room for students at South Side as the school system prepared to transition to two middle schools.
FEBRUARY
• Jonesborough Police Chief Ron Street told town officials he would be retiring from the department after more than five years. It was the third retirement for Street, who previously served as Johnson City’s chief of police until he retired from that position in 2003 and as chief deputy under former Carter County Sheriff Chris Mathes for eight years. He retired from that role in 2014.
MARCH
• Firefighters worked to contain a wildfire that burned for several days on Buffalo Mountain. At one point, the Tennessee Division of Forestry estimated the fire’s size at 108 acres that spanned parts of Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties.
• Washington County commissioners voted to approve a $2 million allocation to help secure grants to create a regional meat processing center in Telford. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years, will operate the facility, which will be located adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E.
APRIL
• Former Washington County Mayor George P. Jaynes, who was credited with the development of the county’s industrial park and the criminal justice center that bears his name, died at the age of 80.
MAY
• Local government and utility leaders joined with officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority to ceremoniously reopen the popular swimming and recreational area near Boone Dam in time for the long Memorial Day weekend. It and related public facilities on Boone Lake had been closed for nearly seven years while work was done to repair seepage that Tennessee Valley Authority inspectors found at the dam in 2014.
• Community leaders mourned the loss of the Rev. Vincent Dial, a retired educator, community activist and pastor of Bethel Christian Church in Jonesborough, who died of pancreatic cancer.
• John B. Deakins Jr. retired at the end of the month following a 39-year career with the Washington County Highway Department, 30 of which he served as the county’s appointed road superintendent.
• Keith Sexton defeated two opponents in the Washington County Republican Primary for sheriff. The GOP race also saw Joe Grandy narrowly win the GOP’s nomination for a second term as Washington County mayor, and Cheryl Storey was nominated by her party to be the next county clerk.
JUNE
• Protesters gathered at Johnson City’s Founders Park in support of abortion rights. Several protesters spoke before a march to the campus of East Tennessee State University, voicing their anger and frustration over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
• Washington County commissioners voted to legally convey the deed for the 112-year-old “Beaux-Arts” style Ashe Street Courthouse building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe St. to the city of Johnson City.
JULY
• Washington County officials said more than $2 million in overdue medical bills for inmates at the county’s Detention Center had been take care of. Sheriff Keith Sexton and county Mayor Joe Grandy said they negotiated with Ballad Health to whittle those charges down to $475,515. The sheriff said those bills had been ignored by the previous administration.
AUGUST
• The city of Johnson City retained Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to investigate whether the police department’s handling of sexual assault cases violated policy “and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement.” The investigation stems from a lawsuit filed against the city claiming the Johnson City Police Department didn’t properly investigate a man accused of raping multiple women and then fired a federal prosecutor when she pressed for a deeper investigation.
• Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 139-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor. Reeves later failed to carry through on his previously stated plans to legally contest the results of the race.
• Washington County commissioners voted to allocate $1.9 million from the county’s share of its “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement to help fund a regional inpatient drug treatment center for state inmates in Roan Mountain. The Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center is an intensive 12- to 18-month program that will involve 185 beds at the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County.
SEPTEMBER
• Officials with the Salvation Army joined local government leaders to break ground on a new 15-unit transitional housing wing for homeless veterans in what is now a parking area of its facility on Ashe Street in Johnson City.
• A lawsuit against the town of Erwin and its police department alleging excessive force was settled out of court for $275,000. The lawsuit alleged Erwin police officer Josh Ollis placed his gun inches from David Tipton Jr.’s face as he was on the ground and shot him during an April 2021 arrest. Tipton survived the incident but lost his eye. Town attorney Tom Seeley said the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, and the decision to settle was made by the town’s insurance company due to the potential cost of litigation.
OCTOBER
• The Tennessee State Building Commission approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
• A skydiver died following an accident before the annual Musket Bowl football game. The accident occurred during pre-game festivities at the rivalry game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools.
NOVEMBER
• Officials with ebm-papst, a global manufacturer of electric motors and fans, officially opened its new 177,000-square-foot plant in the Washington County Industrial Park. The German company has invested $37 million in the Telford project.
• The Washington County Commission voted to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies.
• State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, was reelected to a record ninth term representing the 3rd Senate District, which covers Carter, Johnson and Washington counties. The election also saw state Reps. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, and Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, winning second terms in the state General Assembly.
• Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection by defeating challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
DECEMBER
• The Johnson City Commission delayed a final vote on the 135-acre Keebler Annexation at a meeting where they also voted to make Dr. Todd Fowler the city’s new mayor. The commission delayed the annexation vote until March after hearing from residents who were critical of development plans to bring 494 housing units to Gray.
• Washington County commissioners approved a resolution to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary office and storage space for election officials.
• First Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo becomes one of five candidates in the running for a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Tennessee Supreme Court.